July 10, 2020 Weather Forecast

July 10, 2020 Weather ForecastJuly 10, 2020, 4:00 AM HST (Updated July 10, 2020, 4:00 AM)
Hilo
Overnight: Showers. Low around 67. West wind around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Friday: Showers, mainly before 1pm. High near 86. Southwest wind 5 to 11 mph becoming east northeast in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Friday Night: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 68. East wind around 5 mph becoming light and variable after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Kona
Overnight: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 66. Calm wind. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Friday: Scattered showers, mainly after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 78. Calm wind becoming west southwest 5 to 9 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Friday Night: Scattered showers, mainly before 8pm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 72. Calm wind. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Waimea
Overnight: Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 55. Breezy, with a northeast wind around 16 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Friday: Showers likely, mainly before 1pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 77. Breezy, with a northeast wind 17 to 22 mph, with gusts as high as 31 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.
Friday Night: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 59. East wind around 14 mph, with gusts as high as 18 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.
Kohala
Overnight: Showers. Low around 53. Breezy, with an east wind around 20 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Friday: Showers. High near 63. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 17 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Friday Night: Showers likely, mainly before 8pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 56. Breezy, with an east wind around 18 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
South Big Island
Overnight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 73. Windy, with an east northeast wind 22 to 24 mph, with gusts as high as 31 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Friday: Scattered showers, mainly before noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 83. Windy, with an east wind 22 to 25 mph, with gusts as high as 32 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Friday Night: Isolated showers before 8pm. Mostly clear, with a low around 73. Windy, with an east northeast wind around 23 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Puna
Overnight: Showers. Low around 65. North northwest wind around 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Friday: Showers, mainly before noon. High near 84. Breezy, with a north northwest wind 7 to 15 mph becoming east northeast in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 21 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.
Friday Night: Showers likely, mainly after midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 65. Northeast wind around 11 mph becoming north northwest in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.
Waikoloa
Today: Sunny, with a high near 83. Windy, with an east northeast wind 18 to 23 mph decreasing to 6 to 11 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 32 mph.
Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 70. East wind around 7 mph.
Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 83. North northeast wind 7 to 11 mph.
Looking Ahead
Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov