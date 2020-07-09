No Injuries Reported After Pāhoa Structure Fire

No injuries were reported after a fire destroyed a home in Pāhoa Wednesday morning.

At approximately 9:04 a.m., Hawai‘i Fire Department received a call about a structure fire, located on the 15-000 block of Opae Street in Hawaiian Shores. When crews arrived on scene, the second level of the two-story structure was engulfed in flames.

The residents were not home at the time and there were no other nearby homes exposed to the fire and heat.

The residence, built in 1988, had 1,932 square feet of living area and a large 500-square-foot second-floor wrap-around lanai. It was built on a high point on the lot. The door and windows of the bottom story were noted to be boarded-up with plywood.

SPONSORED VIDEO

HELCO power lines were connected to the structure but it was later determined (per HELCO) to be disconnected at the street power pole. The fire was extinguished and overhauled without any injuries.

The incident is under investigation. Sixteen HFD firefighters responded to the scene, coming from Pāhoa Fire Station as well as units from HPP, Kea’au, Haihai and Central. The damage to the home is estimated to be $140,900.