July 09, 2020 Weather Forecast

Hilo

Overnight: Showers. Low around 67. Light west wind. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Thursday: Showers, mainly before noon. High near 86. Light and variable wind becoming east northeast 5 to 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Thursday Night: Showers, mainly after midnight. Low around 67. Light and variable wind becoming west southwest around 5 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Kona

Overnight: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 66. Calm wind. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Thursday: Scattered showers, mainly after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 78. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph becoming light and variable in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Thursday Night: Scattered showers, mainly before 8pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 66. Calm wind. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Waimea

Overnight: Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 55. Breezy, with a northeast wind 11 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Thursday: Showers likely, mainly before noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 77. Windy, with a northeast wind 11 to 16 mph increasing to 19 to 24 mph. Winds could gust as high as 34 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Thursday Night: Showers likely, mainly after midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 55. East wind around 11 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Kohala

Overnight: Showers. Low around 53. Breezy, with an east wind around 15 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Thursday: Showers. High near 63. Windy, with an east wind 14 to 23 mph, with gusts as high as 32 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Thursday Night: Showers. Low around 53. Breezy, with an east southeast wind 14 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

South Big Island

Overnight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 73. Windy, with an east northeast wind 22 to 24 mph, with gusts as high as 31 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Thursday: Scattered showers, mainly before noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 83. Windy, with an east wind 22 to 29 mph, with gusts as high as 37 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Thursday Night: Scattered showers, mainly after midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 73. Breezy, with an east wind around 22 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Puna

Overnight: Showers. Low around 65. Northwest wind around 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Thursday: Showers, mainly before noon. High near 84. Northwest wind 8 to 13 mph becoming northeast in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Thursday Night: Showers, mainly after midnight. Low around 65. Northeast wind around 10 mph becoming northwest in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Waikoloa

Today: Mostly sunny, with a high near 83. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 16 to 21 mph becoming east northeast 5 to 10 mph. Winds could gust as high as 29 mph.

Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a low around 68. East wind around 5 mph.

Friday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 83. North northeast wind around 6 mph.

