Water Shutoff Scheduled in North Kona for July 16

Water will be temporarily turned off to make a waterline connection for the Waiʻaha Water System Improvements (Transmission) Project on July 16.

Areas affected are along Māmalahoa Highway from Iokepa Estates Subdivision to Kona Memorial Park, including Water Pipe (Sugiyama) Road and all connecting services and side roads in between. The water will be shut off between 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

SPONSORED VIDEO

Upon the resumption of water service, the waterlines will be flushed and cleaned, during which time water may be turbid and/or discolored. Residents may also notice trapped air in their plumbing, which will be released as water is used.

Affected customers are asked to take any and all precautions necessary to protect the customers’ property and facilities including, but not limited to, disabling electrical power to pumps and/or any other devices whose normal operation may be dependent on water pressure and/or water supply, and which might be harmed if automatically energized during the water shut-off.

For more information on the shutoff, call Darren Okimoto at 808-322-0600.