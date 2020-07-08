Several Locations Islandwide Continue to Screen, Test for COVID-19

It’s been more than three months since the spread of COVID-19 was classified as a worldwide pandemic. The health crisis put Hawai‘i’s economy at a standstill, with thousands of people losing their jobs, businesses permanently closing and tourism halted.

There are currently 1,071 cases statewide. There are eight active cases in Hawai‘i County with a cumulative total of 95. Screening and testing for the virus is ongoing. Below is an updated list of testing sites.

KONA

Ali‘i Health Center: 808-747-8321

Location: Keauhou Shopping Center, North Kona

Date/Time: Monday, Wednesday, and Friday 9 AM – 12 PM

Fee: No charge

Directive: Bring ID and insurance card. Drive-thru. Stay in vehicle

Aloha Kona Urgent Care: 808-365-2297; 808-854-3566

Location: Pottery Terrace Marketplace: 75-5995 Kuakini Hwy Suite #213

Date/Time: Monday to Friday 11:30 AM – 9:00 PM, Saturday and Sunday 1:00 PM – 9:00 PM

Directive: Bring ID and insurance card. No appointment needed.

Fee: No charge for uninsured. Charge insured.

Kona Community Hospital: 808-322-9311

Location: Emergency Room

Date/Time: Open 24-hours

Directive: Bring ID and insurance card. Admittance required

Fee: Charge

Note: Not a community testing facility

KOHALA

North Hawai‘i Community Hospital: 808-885-4444

Location: Emergency Room, 67-1125 Māmalahoa Hwy, Waimea

Date/Time: Monday to Friday 9 AM – 1 PM

Directive: Bring ID and insurance card. Doctor Requisition required or ER costs will be incurred.

Fee: Charge

Premier Medical Group: 808-213-6444

Location: Multiple locations. As needed. Shelters, Senior Homes, etc.

Date/Time: As needed

Directive: Bring ID and insurance card. No appointment needed. Drive-thru.

Fee: No Charge

Note: Partner w/ County of Hawai‘i, Bay Clinic, Care Hawai‘i, Hope Services, etc.

HĀMĀKUA

Hale Ho‘ola Hāmākua: 808-932-4116

Location: 45-547 Plumeria Street, Honoka‘a

Date/Time: Open 24-hours

Directive: Bring ID and insurance card. Admittance required.

Fee: Charge

Note: Not a community testing facility

HILO

Bay Clinic: 808-333-3600 (Operator for all locations)

Location: 1178 Kinoole, Hilo

Date/Time: 7 AM – 6 PM

Directive: Member patients. Arrange for appointment. No drive-thru. Stay in vehicle.

Fee: Seen regardless of ability to pay. Charge

Clinical Labs of Hawai‘i: 808-935-4814

Location: 33 Lanihuli Street, Hilo

Date/Time: Monday – Friday 7 AM – 5 PM

Directive: Bring ID and insurance card. By appointment only. Asymptomatic patients only.

Fee: Charge

Hilo Urgent Care: 808-969-3051

Location: 670 Kekuanaoa Street, Hilo

Date/Time: Monday – Friday 8:30 AM – 6:30 PM, Saturday and Sunday 8:30 AM to 4:30 PM

Directive: Bring ID and insurance card. Stay in vehicle. Check-in at kiosk.

Fee: Charge

PUNA

Bay Clinic: 808-333-3600 (Operator for all locations)

Location: 16-192 Pilimua Street, Kea‘au, Puna

Date/Time: 7 AM – 6 PM

Directive: Member patients. Arrange for appointment. No drive-thru. Stay in vehicle.

Fee: Seen regardless of ability to pay. Charge

Bay Clinic: 808-333-3600 (Operator for all locations)

Location: 15-2866 Pāhoa Village Road, Building C, Puna

Date/Time: 7 AM – 6 PM

Directive: Member patients. Arrange for appointment. No drive-thru. Stay in vehicle.

Fee: Seen regardless of ability to pay. Charge

Kea‘au Urgent Care: 808-966-7942

Location: 16-590 Old Volcano Road, #B, Kea‘au, Puna

Date/Time: Monday – Friday 8:30 AM – 6:30 PM, Saturday and Sunday 8:30 AM to 4:30 PM

Directive: Bring ID and insurance card.

Fee: Charge

Puna Community Medical Center: 808-930-6001

Location: 15-2662 Pāhoa Village Road, Suite 303-305, Pāhoa, Puna

Date/Time: Monday to Friday 7:45 AM – 5 PM, Saturday and Sunday 8 AM to 5 PM

Directive: Bring ID and insurance card. Symptomatic patients. Pre-Op testing also conducted.

Fee: $246 w/ no insurance.

KA‘Ū

Bay Clinic: 808-333-3600 (Operator for all locations)

Location: 95-5583 Māmalahoa Hwy, Na‘alehu, Ka‘ū

Date/Time: 7 AM – 6 PM

Directive: Member patients. Arrange for appointment. No drive-thru. Stay in vehicle.

Fee: Seen regardless of ability to pay. Charge

Ka‘ū Hospital: 808-932-4200

Location: 1 Kamani Street, Pahala, Ka‘ū

Date/Time: Monday – Friday 8 AM to 4 PM

Directive: Bring ID and insurance card. Pre-Op and ER patients only. Screening conducted outside tent.

Fee: Charge