Several Locations Islandwide Continue to Screen, Test for COVID-19

Several Locations Islandwide Continue to Screen, Test for COVID-19July 8, 2020, 7:30 AM HST (Updated July 7, 2020, 9:37 PM)
It’s been more than three months since the spread of COVID-19 was classified as a worldwide pandemic. The health crisis put Hawai‘i’s economy at a standstill, with thousands of people losing their jobs, businesses permanently closing and tourism halted.
There are currently 1,071 cases statewide. There are eight active cases in Hawai‘i County with a cumulative total of 95. Screening and testing for the virus is ongoing. Below is an updated list of testing sites.
KONA
Ali‘i Health Center: 808-747-8321
Location: Keauhou Shopping Center, North Kona
Date/Time: Monday, Wednesday, and Friday 9 AM – 12 PM
Fee: No charge
Directive: Bring ID and insurance card. Drive-thru. Stay in vehicle
Aloha Kona Urgent Care: 808-365-2297; 808-854-3566
Location: Pottery Terrace Marketplace: 75-5995 Kuakini Hwy Suite #213
Date/Time: Monday to Friday 11:30 AM – 9:00 PM, Saturday and Sunday 1:00 PM – 9:00 PM
Directive: Bring ID and insurance card. No appointment needed.
Fee: No charge for uninsured. Charge insured.
Kona Community Hospital: 808-322-9311
Location: Emergency Room
Date/Time: Open 24-hours
Directive: Bring ID and insurance card. Admittance required
Fee: Charge
Note: Not a community testing facility
KOHALA
North Hawai‘i Community Hospital: 808-885-4444
Location: Emergency Room, 67-1125 Māmalahoa Hwy, Waimea
Date/Time: Monday to Friday 9 AM – 1 PM
Directive: Bring ID and insurance card. Doctor Requisition required or ER costs will be incurred.
Fee: Charge
Premier Medical Group: 808-213-6444
Location: Multiple locations. As needed. Shelters, Senior Homes, etc.
Date/Time: As needed
Directive: Bring ID and insurance card. No appointment needed. Drive-thru.
Fee: No Charge
Note: Partner w/ County of Hawai‘i, Bay Clinic, Care Hawai‘i, Hope Services, etc.
HĀMĀKUA
Hale Ho‘ola Hāmākua: 808-932-4116
Location: 45-547 Plumeria Street, Honoka‘a
Date/Time: Open 24-hours
Directive: Bring ID and insurance card. Admittance required.
Fee: Charge
Note: Not a community testing facility
HILO
Bay Clinic: 808-333-3600 (Operator for all locations)
Location: 1178 Kinoole, Hilo
Date/Time: 7 AM – 6 PM
Directive: Member patients. Arrange for appointment. No drive-thru. Stay in vehicle.
Fee: Seen regardless of ability to pay. Charge
Clinical Labs of Hawai‘i: 808-935-4814
Location: 33 Lanihuli Street, Hilo
Date/Time: Monday – Friday 7 AM – 5 PM
Directive: Bring ID and insurance card. By appointment only. Asymptomatic patients only.
Fee: Charge
Hilo Urgent Care: 808-969-3051
Location: 670 Kekuanaoa Street, Hilo
Date/Time: Monday – Friday 8:30 AM – 6:30 PM, Saturday and Sunday 8:30 AM to 4:30 PM
Directive: Bring ID and insurance card. Stay in vehicle. Check-in at kiosk.
Fee: Charge
PUNA
Bay Clinic: 808-333-3600 (Operator for all locations)
Location: 16-192 Pilimua Street, Kea‘au, Puna
Date/Time: 7 AM – 6 PM
Directive: Member patients. Arrange for appointment. No drive-thru. Stay in vehicle.
Fee: Seen regardless of ability to pay. Charge
Bay Clinic: 808-333-3600 (Operator for all locations)
Location: 15-2866 Pāhoa Village Road, Building C, Puna
Date/Time: 7 AM – 6 PM
Directive: Member patients. Arrange for appointment. No drive-thru. Stay in vehicle.
Fee: Seen regardless of ability to pay. Charge
Kea‘au Urgent Care: 808-966-7942
Location: 16-590 Old Volcano Road, #B, Kea‘au, Puna
Date/Time: Monday – Friday 8:30 AM – 6:30 PM, Saturday and Sunday 8:30 AM to 4:30 PM
Directive: Bring ID and insurance card.
Fee: Charge
Puna Community Medical Center: 808-930-6001
Location: 15-2662 Pāhoa Village Road, Suite 303-305, Pāhoa, Puna
Date/Time: Monday to Friday 7:45 AM – 5 PM, Saturday and Sunday 8 AM to 5 PM
Directive: Bring ID and insurance card. Symptomatic patients. Pre-Op testing also conducted.
Fee: $246 w/ no insurance.
KA‘Ū
Bay Clinic: 808-333-3600 (Operator for all locations)
Location: 95-5583 Māmalahoa Hwy, Na‘alehu, Ka‘ū
Date/Time: 7 AM – 6 PM
Directive: Member patients. Arrange for appointment. No drive-thru. Stay in vehicle.
Fee: Seen regardless of ability to pay. Charge
Ka‘ū Hospital: 808-932-4200
Location: 1 Kamani Street, Pahala, Ka‘ū
Date/Time: Monday – Friday 8 AM to 4 PM
Directive: Bring ID and insurance card. Pre-Op and ER patients only. Screening conducted outside tent.
Fee: Charge