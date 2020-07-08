Responders Save Life of 5-Year-Old Boy

Hawai‘i firefighters saved a the life of a 5-year-old child Wednesday morning in Ka‘ū.

HFD responders from the Pahala and Na‘alehu responded to shoreline fronting Kāwā Bay just after 9 a.m. Monday, where a 5-year-old male was unresponsive. The HFD report said one of the child’s family members was administering CPR when responders arrived.

Department personnel took over resuscitation efforts and transported the child a half-mile to the medic unit by way of an off-road vehicle, where advanced life support treatment was initiated.

The child was stabilized and taken to Ka‘ū Hospital.