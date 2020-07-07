HIDOE Launches New Online Student Bus Pass Application

Parents can now apply online for bus passes for the 2020-21 school year.

The Hawai‘i State Department of Education’s Student Transportation Services Branch launched the application process along with a payment feature for parents and guardians on Monday. Those families with an email address in their student’s profile received an automated email message with instructions on how to apply for school bus passes.

The COVID-19 pandemic sweeping the nation has forced school districts to think outside classroom learning and provide education through distance learning. Due to the uncertainty of how the health crisis will change over the coming months, the school district is not offering annual bus plans for the time being.

Quarterly plans and one-way bus coupons will be offered. The price of one-way coupons has also been reduced from $12.50 to $10 for a sheet of 10.

According to a press release from HIDOE, parents or guardians with multiple children enrolled in school will be required to fill out a separate application for each student.

“The health and safety of our haumana continues to be a top priority. The development of these online systems were planned prior to the COVID-19 pandemic and will provide not only a more convenient and efficient process, but also improve safety with a contactless experience for families,” stated HIDOE Superintendent Dr. Christina Kishimoto. “We ask for patience and flexibility from our school communities as school bus pick up and drop off times are adjusted to accommodate proper health and safety guidelines.”

If the bus application is approved, parents will be prompted to submit payments online using EZSchoolPay and they will receive a receipt and temporary bus pass with the child’s name, school, and assigned route number that can be printed at home. The temporary pass will enable immediate student access to the bus service. Free school bus transportation recipients can print their temporary bus pass at any time.

Permanent bus passcards will be available at the school office five to seven days after payment. Paper applications and in-person payments will still be available at school offices.

Those students riding buses will be asked to social distance at bus stops in an effort to stem the spread of COVID-19. Additionally, face coverings will be required during transport to and from the schools.

“High-touch points on school buses, such as handrails and seatback tops, will be cleaned and sanitized after each route,” the press release states.

Families are also reminded that the unused portions of school year 2019-20 bus passes and unused bus coupons are eligible for refunds. Unused bus coupons must be returned to the school office from which they were purchased in order to be eligible for a refund. Parents and guardians who want more information or are inquiring on the status of their refund can contact their local student transportation office.

To apply for the bus service, visit https://hi.etrition.com/busapplication. For more information, call the local Student Transportation Services Branch in West Hawai‘i at 808-327-9500 or in East Hawai‘i at 808-974-6411.