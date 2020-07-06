Libraries Extending Public Service Hours Starting Today

The Hawai‘i State Public Library System (HSPLS) will be expanding public service hours at branches to include some evening and weekend hours starting today.

Computer time at the library and library take-out services will continue to be offered, but full access to libraries is not available yet due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic conditions. McCully-Moili‘ili and Liliha remain closed while under construction.

“We’ve heard from many library patrons that want to pick up materials, but cannot visit our libraries because of their work schedules. As our community begins returning to work, we want to make sure more people have an opportunity to access library services, especially our families and students. We hope these new evening and weekend hours will help the community, while also helping us maintain safe and healthy spaces,” said State Librarian Stacey A. Aldrich.

Libraries will be open only for library patrons with computer reservations, which can be made online at librarieshawaii.org or by calling a library. A limited number of walk-ins may be accepted, based on available space, on a first-come, first-served basis.

All library patrons entering the building to use the computers are required to wear a face covering, which covers both their nose and mouth. All equipment and high touch areas will be cleaned after each computer session is completed.

HSPLS also announced the use of Ancestry Library Edition from home is extended through July 31, 2020.

For more information, visit librarieshawaii.org.