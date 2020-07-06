Drive-Through Voter Registration Available This Week

Registering to vote in Hawai‘i will soon be as simple as grabbing a burger and fries to-go.

The State Elections Office announced over the weekend that drive-through voter registration stations will be set up across all islands on Wednesday, July 8, and Thursday, July 9, which is the deadline to register for the 2020 Primary Election.

This year’s Primary is scheduled for Aug. 8. Drive-through registration can be completed at the following times in the following locations on the Big Island:

July 8 and July 9 from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Safeway at the Kona Crossroads Shopping Center in Kailua-Kona

777 Kamehameha Avenue in Hilo

Malama Market in Pāhoa

To register to vote, a person must be at least 18 years of age, a citizen of the United States, and a confirmed resident of Hawai‘i.

The state has transitioned to a vote-by-mail system in 2020. Ballots will begin arriving in the mailboxes of registered voters across the state on July 21.

For those unable to make it to a drive-through event, voter registration may also be completed online through the State Elections website. Registration status may be confirmed by clicking the previous link or by calling 808-453-8363.