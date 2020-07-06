7 Runaways Found in Good Health, HPD Reports

By Big Island Now
July 6, 2020, 5:00 PM HST (Updated July 6, 2020, 5:00 PM)
Seven teens reported as runaways in the past few months have been found, authorities confirmed Monday afternoon. Hawaiʻi Police Department found the following individuals were found in good health:

  • Kaiea Fleming-White
  • Keith Fukunaga
  • Janerine Gaspar
  • DJ Hanres
  • Tanaiyah Hao-Kallio
  • Shayla Smith-Akiona
  • Layla Subica

“The Hawaiʻi Police Department would like to once again thank the public for their assistance,” police officials say.

