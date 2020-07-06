7 Runaways Found in Good Health, HPD Reports

Seven teens reported as runaways in the past few months have been found, authorities confirmed Monday afternoon. Hawaiʻi Police Department found the following individuals were found in good health:

Kaiea Fleming-White

Keith Fukunaga

Janerine Gaspar

DJ Hanres

Tanaiyah Hao-Kallio

Shayla Smith-Akiona

Layla Subica

“The Hawaiʻi Police Department would like to once again thank the public for their assistance,” police officials say.