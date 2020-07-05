Small Quake Rumbles Near Pahala

A 2.7-magnitude earthquake rumbled the northernmost part of Ka‘ū this morning. This is the third quake to hit the Big Island in two days.

The event was about six miles east of Pahala, at a depth of 19 miles, according to United States Geological Survey (USGS).

Two earthquakes registering above 4.0 on the Richter Scale late last week. On Thursday, just after 11:20 p.m., a 4.7-magnitude earthquake shook the South flank of Kīlauea Volcano. On Friday, at 2:18 p.m., a 4.3-magnitude earthquake was reported in the same area.