Number of COVID-19 Cases in Hawaii Breaches 1,000

By Big Island Now
July 5, 2020, 11:59 AM HST (Updated July 5, 2020, 11:59 AM)
The Hawai‘i Department of Health reports 25 new COVID-19 cases this afternoon, bringing the statewide total to 1,023.

The Hawai‘i County Civil Defense Agency confirmed one new case on the Big Island this morning, making the number of active cases six. The cumulative number of cases is 93 and one person is hospitalized.

The number of cases broken down by county is as follows:

  • Hawai‘i County: 93
  • Honolulu County: 744
  • Kaua‘i County: 40
  • Maui County: 128

There have been 19 deaths and 21 people have been released from isolation since Saturday.

