Flood Advisory Issued for Leeward Side of Big Island

Sunday, July 5, 2020: National Weather Service Honolulu

The National Weather Service in Honolulu has issued a Flood Advisory for Hawai‘i County until 5 p.m.

Just before 2 p.m., radar indicated heavy showers falling at rates up to 1 inch per hour over leeward Big Island. The heaviest showers have been observed along Māmalahoa Highway between Kalaoa and Pu‘uanahulu. Additional rainfall is expected through late afternoon with some showers forming around and south of Kailua-Kona.

Locations in the advisory include but are not limited to Kealakekua, Honalo, Captain Cook, Honaunau, Kahalu‘u-Keauhou, Holualoa, Kainaliu and Ellison Onizuka Kona International Airport.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS: Stay away from streams, drainage ditches and low-lying areas prone to flooding. Rainfall and runoff will also cause hazardous driving conditions due to ponding, reduced visibility and poor braking action.

Do not cross fast flowing or rising water in your vehicle, or on foot. Turn around, don’t drown.

This advisory may need to be extended beyond 5 p.m. if heavy rain persists.