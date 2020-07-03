HPD Cautions Against Drunk Driving Over Holiday Weekend

The Hawai‘i Police Department reminds motorists to not drink and drive over the Fourth of July weekend.

While the holiday brings people together to celebrate, authorities say, these festivities can turn tragic on the roads. July 4, HPD says, is one of the deadliest holidays of the year across America due to impaired-driving crashes.

Nationwide statistics in 2018 indicated that 193 people died in car crashes from 6 p.m. on July 3 to 5:59 a.m. on July 5. Seventy-eight of those fatalities were alcohol-impaired crashes.

Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, HPD states, they have continued their impaired-driving enforcement projects, patrols and have made several arrests. This enforcement will continue through the weekend.

“If you are drinking alcohol or using any intoxicating substance, don’t drive,” HPD officials say. “It is not safe.”

Authorities suggest making arrangements ahead of time for a ride or a place to stay.

“If you need a ride call a friend, a family member, a taxi or rideshare program,” HPD suggests. “Just don’t drive impaired. Don’t make a bad decision that will have a negative impact on your life.”