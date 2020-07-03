Big Island Weekly Road Closures: July 4-10

The Hawai‘i Department of Transportation announced weekly road and lane closures for July 4-10. Lane closure schedules may change at any time without further notice. All projects are weather permitting.

KA‘Ū

Closure of single lane at a time on Māmalahoa Highway (Route 11) in both directions between mile markers 28 and 32, on Monday, July 6, through Friday, July 10, from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m., for paving work. Traffic flow in both directions will be maintained through alternating traffic control (contraflow).

Closure of single lane at a time on Māmalahoa Highway (Route 11) in both directions between mile markers 58 and 60, on Saturday, July 4, through Friday, July 10, from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m., for landscape maintenance. Traffic flow in both directions will be maintained through alternating traffic control (contraflow).

KONA

Closure of single lane at a time on Māmalahoa Highway (Route 11) in both directions between mile markers 90 and 92, on Saturday, July 4, through Friday, July 10, from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m., for landscape maintenance. Traffic flow in both directions will be maintained through alternating traffic control (contraflow).

HILO

Closure of single lane at a time on Volcano Road (Route 11) in both directions between mile markers 6 and 6.5, Li‘ili‘i Street and Shipman Road, in the vicinity of Hilo on Monday, July 6, through Friday, July 10, from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., for construction of a new traffic signal.

Closure of single lane at a time on Hawai‘i Belt Road (Route 19) in both directions between mile markers 2 and 3, on Saturday, July 4, through Friday, July 10, from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m., for paving work. Traffic flow in both directions will be maintained through alternating traffic control (contraflow).

Closure of single lane at a time on Hawai‘i Belt Road (Route 19) in both directions between mile markers 5 and 8, Kahoa Place and Hanawi Street, on Saturday, July 4, through Friday, July 10, from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m., for landscape maintenance. Traffic flow in both directions will be maintained through alternating traffic control (contraflow).

HĀMĀKUA

Closure of single lane at a time on Hawai‘i Belt Road (Route 19) in both directions between mile markers 36 and 38, between Pa‘auilo Makai Road and Kaunanano Road, on Monday, July 6, through Friday, July 10, from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., for guardrail installation. Traffic flow in both directions will be maintained through alternating traffic control (contraflow).

Closure of single lane at a time on Hawai‘i Belt Road (Route 19) in both directions between mile markers 29 and 32, on Saturday, July 4, through Friday, July 10, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., for landscape maintenance. Traffic flow in both directions will be maintained through alternating traffic control (contraflow).

PUNA (24-HOUR WORK)

Lane shift on Kea‘au-Pāhoa Road (Route 130) in both directions between Ilima Street and Ainaloa Boulevard, on Saturday, July 4, through Friday, July 10, over a 24-hour period, for construction of the Ainaloa Roundabout.

NORTH KOHALA

Closure of single lane at a time on Akoni Pule Highway (Route 270) in both directions between Akana Place and Makapala Road, on Monday, July 6, through Friday, July 10, from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., for waterline installation. Traffic flow in both directions will be maintained through alternating traffic control (contraflow).