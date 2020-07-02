HPD Releases Names of 25 Wanted Individuals

Every week, the Hawai‘i Police Department released 25 names from its master outstanding warrant list. The following 25 individuals are wanted by the police.

Beth E. Ciufo, 67, Hilo

Menijen Clamen, 49, Kailua-Kona

Isaac Clanry, 29, Kamuela

Thelma E. Clanry, 38, Waikoloa

Linda C. Clanton, 70, Hilo

Bruce A. Clark, 66, Unknown

Clint Clark, 32, Kailua-Kona

Cody T. Clark, 39, Hilo

John R. Clark, 36, Hilo

Michael A. Clark, 26, Hilo

Thad W. Clark, 65, Ocean View

Cyrus J. Clark-Cordeiro, 25, Honolulu, HI

Tatiana A. Clifton, 34, Kea‘au

James A. Cloninger, 30, Unknown

Nicky J. Clucas, 58, Kamuela

Jon W. Cobb, 46, Pahoa

Stephen T. Cobb, 66, Kurtistown

Tyler J. Coble, 22, Pahoa

Cody J. Cochran, 31, Mountain View

Michelle L. Coe, 49, Pahoa

Peter J. Coiro, 49, Mountain View

Catrina Cole, 37, Kailua-Kona

Stephen M. Cole, 49, Kurtistown

Jesse Coley, 33, Clearwater, FL

Nicholas A. Collier, 27, Ocean View

Police ask that anyone who knows the whereabouts of a person on this list call the department’s non-emergency line at 808-935-3311. Tipsters who prefer to remain anonymous may call Crime Stoppers at 961-8300 and may be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000. Crime Stoppers doesn’t record calls or subscribe to caller ID. All Crime Stoppers information is kept confidential.

Persons who know a warrant is out for their arrest are advised to report to the nearest police station to avoid having an officer go to their home or workplace to arrest them.

Individuals can find out if they have a misdemeanor warrant or a traffic warrant by going to the Hawai‘i State Judiciary’s website at www.courts.state.hi.us. From there, click on “eCourt Kokua” and then follow the directions. Information about felony warrants is not yet available online.