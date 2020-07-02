HIHS Seeking Temporarily Foster Homes for Dogs Over July 4th Holiday

Hawai‘i Island Humane Society is looking for residents to foster pets for the Fourth of July holiday and ensuing days after.

For many pets, HIHS officials say, July 4th fireworks are scary, prompting many runaways. As a result, the shelters see a high intake of lost and scared dogs, leaving the facilities overcrowded.

“You can make a difference during this time by helping the Hawai‘i Island Humane Society by providing a short-term temporary home for shelter dogs,” said HIHS Community Programs Director Lauren Nickerson. “By welcoming a shelter dog into your home at this time, you will free up lifesaving shelter space in our shelters and allow us to help even more animals in need and have space to house lost or stray pets while they wait to be reunited with their families.

Fostering, Nickerson added, also gives shelter dogs a needed shelter break too and can make a difference in their behavior and increase their adoptability.

Fosters are for medium and large dogs only and a commitment of 10 days gives the Hawai‘i Island Humane Society time to help any incoming dogs who are frightened by the big booms that have already started in neighborhoods across the island. Pick up is at all three shelter locations in Kea‘au, Waimea and Kona on Wednesday, July 1 or on Saturday, July 4.

The Hawai‘i Island Humane Society is unable to take requests for specific pets at this time. HIHS foster team will match dogs best suited for each family. Slow introductions to members of the family, including other pets, are recommended.

“Selecting an area where the shelter dog can decompress and acclimate in their new environment is key,” officials say. “It’s important to remember that shelter dogs need time, patience and understanding so they can detox and shed the stress of shelter life.”