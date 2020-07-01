Mayor Encourages Continued Safety Efforts Against COVID-19 as July 4 Approaches

With the Fourth of July approaching, Mayor Harry Kim is urging the Hawai‘i Island community to continue to social distance, where face masks and wash their hands in an effort to keep new COVID-19 cases at bay.

County and state workers at parks and beaches will be reminding the public to refrain from customary large gatherings during the Independence Day weekend, to prevent the spread of the virus. This year, the official observance of Independence Day falls on Friday, July 3, with most traditional festivities canceled due to the pandemic.

“Hawai‘i remains in a very good place with the lowest case count per capita in the nation, thanks to you following these preventive measures,” Kim said. “Let’s continue to keep Hawai‘i safe by following these measures, and we’ll get through this together as a community.”

Hawai‘i County workers have been posting highly-visible signs in all of its public restrooms and other facilities which say “Help Keep Hawai‘i Safe.” The Departments of Public Works and Parks and Recreation continues to deploy disinfection teams known as “Bug Busters” to sanitize high touch surfaces such as handrails, traffic buttons and park areas.

“With everyone practicing these preventive measures and encouraging others to do so, too, we’ll get through this together,” Kim said.