Driver in Fatal Ka‘ū Car Crash Faces Charges After Passenger’s Death

A 38-year-old man is facing negligent homicide and manslaughter charges in connection to a single-vehicle crash in Ka‘ū that left his passenger dead.

The crash occurred in the early morning hours on June 21. Hawai‘i Police Department responded to the crash at the intersection of Coral Parkway and Ginger Blossom Lane in Hawaiian Ocean View Estates. During the investigation, they determined Bernard Kahalehili Antoque was traveling west in a gold 2002 Chrysler PT Cruiser when he reportedly failed to stop at the intersection.

As a result, the car drove through the intersection and into the Lava field and overturned. Antoque’s passenger, 31-year-old Angel Nohelani Leialoha Ano, of Pāhoa, was taken to Kona Community Hospital where she was later pronounced dead at 1:45 p.m.

Antoque was arrested on a warrant of arrest on second-degree negligent homicide in connection to Kahalehili’s death as well as driving with a revoked driver’s license. His bail was set at $3,000.

After further investigation and conferral with Hawaiʻi County Prosecutor’s Office, Antoque was also charged with manslaughter, unsafe vehicle on roadway, false certificates of inspection and no vehicle insurance.

The 38-year-old is also facing charges of drug paraphernalia, third-degree promotion of a harmful drug, and third-degree promotion of a detrimental drug after marijuana and methamphetamine were reportedly found in the vehicle.

Antoque is currently in police custody awaiting arraignment.

HPD’s Area II Traffic Enforcement Unit is asking for anyone who may have witnessed the accident to contact Officer Kelsey Kobayashi at 808-326-4646, ext. 229 or via email at [email protected]