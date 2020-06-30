Two Returning Residents Arrested For Quarantine Violation

Special agents have made 21 arrests of visitors and returning residents for violating quarantine.

A Kaneohe man and a Mililani man are the latest people to be arrested by agents of the Department of the Attorney General Investigations Division for violations.

Michael J. “Kilohana” Danner, 61, of Kaneohe, was first arrested on June 18 by deputy sheriffs from the Department of Public Safety at Daniel K. Inouye International Airport for refusing to complete the mandatory travel form and the order for self-quarantine.

AG investigators say Danner then began posting on social media that he was going to defy the state’s quarantine laws. They say he also posted his activities on his wife’s social media site. Special agents served Danner twice with orders restricting him to stay in quarantine at his residence but said he continued to post his defiance.

On Monday, Special Agents followed him to the home of an elderly woman where he had been doing carpentry work for several days. The woman, who said she is in a high-risk category, was unaware Danner was in violation of the quarantine, according to a state press release. His bail was set at $2,000.

Darrel A.S. Ramirez, 29, of Mililani, was arrested after special agents made quarantine checks on returning residents and arriving visitors. On June 26, an investigator checked on him and found that he was at a park with his son. He turned himself on June 29, after which he was arrested, booked, and charged. His bail was also set at $2,000.

Even after Aug. 1, when travelers will be able to earn an exemption from the quarantine via proof of a negative COVID-19 test, the state said it will strictly enforce the 14-day traveler quarantine on anyone who does not meet testing requirements.