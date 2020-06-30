Small Brush Fire Burns Half Acre of Land in Puna

Small Brush Fire Burns Half Acre of Land in PunaJune 30, 2020, 9:38 AM HST (Updated June 30, 2020, 9:38 AM)
A half-acre of land was scorched after a brush fire in Puna by Nanawale Cove Monday afternoon.
Hawai‘i Fire Department received the initial call regarding the blaze at 1:07 p.m. When they arrived on scene off of Government Beach Road, firefighters found a 150-foot by 150-foot area ablaze, with heavy smoke from pine needles and tree stumps burning.
With no immediate access to the site, Chopper 1 performed seawater bucket drops. Approximately 1,000 feet of hose line was laid through thick brush and uneven terrain, pockmarked with chasms hidden by the Ironwood needles.
The fire was 90% contained by Monday evening. Crews remained on scene throughout the evening and this morning to monitor the smoldering burn area.
No injuries were reported.