Small Brush Fire Burns Half Acre of Land in Puna

A half-acre of land was scorched after a brush fire in Puna by Nanawale Cove Monday afternoon.

Hawai‘i Fire Department received the initial call regarding the blaze at 1:07 p.m. When they arrived on scene off of Government Beach Road, firefighters found a 150-foot by 150-foot area ablaze, with heavy smoke from pine needles and tree stumps burning.

With no immediate access to the site, Chopper 1 performed seawater bucket drops. Approximately 1,000 feet of hose line was laid through thick brush and uneven terrain, pockmarked with chasms hidden by the Ironwood needles.

The fire was 90% contained by Monday evening. Crews remained on scene throughout the evening and this morning to monitor the smoldering burn area.

No injuries were reported.