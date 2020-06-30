Small Brush Fire Burns Half Acre of Land in Puna

By Big Island Now
June 30, 2020, 9:38 AM HST (Updated June 30, 2020, 9:38 AM)
×

A half-acre of land was scorched after a brush fire in Puna by Nanawale Cove Monday afternoon.

Hawai‘i Fire Department received the initial call regarding the blaze at 1:07 p.m. When they arrived on scene off of Government Beach Road, firefighters found a 150-foot by 150-foot area ablaze, with heavy smoke from pine needles and tree stumps burning.

SPONSORED VIDEO

With no immediate access to the site, Chopper 1 performed seawater bucket drops. Approximately 1,000 feet of hose line was laid through thick brush and uneven terrain, pockmarked with chasms hidden by the Ironwood needles.

The fire was 90% contained by Monday evening. Crews remained on scene throughout the evening and this morning to monitor the smoldering burn area.

No injuries were reported.

ADVERTISEMENT

Print

Share this Article

You Might Also Like

Get Weekly Updates

Get a quick summary of what's happening on Hawaii with our weekly email of news highlights:

ARTICLE COMMENTS ( 0 )
View Comments