Police Arrest 24 Motorists For DUI

Hawai`i Island police arrested 24 motorists for driving under the influence of an intoxicant during the week of June 22 through June 28, 2020. Three of the drivers were involved in a traffic accident. One of the drivers was under the age of 21.

So far this year, there have been 426 DUI arrests compared with 558 during the same period last year a decrease of 23.7%.

DUI Arrests by District District Weekly Total Year to Date Hāmākua 0 4 North Hilo 0 1 South Hilo 9 114 Puna 6 97 Ka’u 1 7 Kona 5 162 South Kohala 3 33 North Kohala 0 8 Island Total 24 426

There have been 394 major accidents so far this year compared with 459 during the same period last year, a decrease of 14.2%.

To date, there have been 10 fatal crashes resulting in 10 fatalities compared with 12 fatal crashes resulting in 12 fatalities for the same time last year. This represents a decrease of 16.7% for fatal crashes and 16.7% for fatalities.

DUI roadblocks and patrols will continue islandwide.