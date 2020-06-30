No Injuries Reported After Pāhoa Structure Fire

By Big Island Now
June 30, 2020, 10:20 AM HST (Updated June 30, 2020, 10:20 AM)
No injuries were reported after a structure fire in Pāhoa Monday night.

Hawai‘i Fire Department received a call regarding the blaze in the area of the 15-000 block of Akeakami Loop at 7:03 p.m. When they arrived on scene, they found an unoccupied, single-story residence on fire with the roof already collapsed.

Units from Pāhoa, Hawaiian Paradise Park and Kea’au quickly determined the residence was unoccupied and electricity had been disconnected. Fire crews put out the flames and then worked to remove roofing and other metal impediments to fully extinguish the fire.

Fire hydrants were installed in the area so water didn’t need to be shuttled to the scene. No injuries were reported and officials estimate the damage at $82,500.

The fire is currently under investigation.

