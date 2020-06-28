HPD Searching For Runaway Teenager

The Hawai’i County Police Department is seeking help to find a teenage runaway.

Treeny Shiraki, 16, was last seen in Kailua-Kona on April 7, 2020. She is described as 5 feet, 1-inch tall, weighing 110 pounds, with a tan complexion, shoulder-length black hair, and brown eyes.

Police have reported Shiraki as missing at least once before. Releases were filed in September 2019 and January of this year stating she had last been seen in Captain Cook in August 2019.

Police ask anyone who may have information about the whereabouts of Shiraki to call contact Officer Oliver Agustin of the Area II Juvenile Aid Section at 808-326-4646, ext. 302, via email at [email protected] gov or by calling the department’s non-emergency line at 808-935-3311.