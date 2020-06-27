Open Season Coming Up for Feral Goats, Pigs, Sheep

Ungulate control for feral goat, sheep, and pigs is opening for the Pu‘u Wa‘awa‘a Forest Reserve on Hawai’i Island.

The DLNR Division of Forestry and Wildlife (DOFAW) also announces the opening of the hunting season for youth and disabled hunters and in the makai sections of the reserve.

Dates for each season: Special Youth and Disabled Hunt Season: Aug. 1–30, 2020

Makai Archery Season: Aug. 1–23, 2020

Makai Muzzleloader Season: Aug. 29–Sept. 13, 2020

The special ungulate control program hunts for the reserve’s makai and mauka sections are as follows:

Archery: July 18 – 26, 2020

Muzzleloader: Sept. 19–27, 2020

Mauka Ungulate Control Program: Aug. 29–Sept. 27, 2020

Hunting days for all seasons and ungulate control programs are on weekends and State holidays. Hunters should check-in at the Pu‘u Wa‘awa‘a hunter check-in station beginning at 5 a.m. the day of their hunt and must be checked out by 7:45 p.m. No camping is allowed in the hunting area on any night before or during the hunt.

Hunters will need to purchase goat and ram tags to legally hunt these species in these areas. Tags can be purchased by mail or at the Pu‘u Wa‘awa‘a hunter check-in station on each hunting day between 5:00 a.m. and noon.

To purchase tags by mail, hunters must send a copy of their 2021 State of Hawai‘i Hunting License, a check or money order payable to DLNR, and a self-addressed stamped envelope to: 66-1220A Lalamilo Road, Kamuela, Hawai‘i, 96743.

Allow for a two-week turnaround to receive tags. For information on daily and seasonal bag limits, tag fees, and other important information see the link below. Bag limits for the ungulate control programs are one pig, one non-typical ram, and three goats per hunter per day.

There will be no compensation for any hunting days lost due to unforeseen circumstances ( COVID-19, wildland fire, hurricane, etc.).

For more information, hunters may call the DOFAW Office at Kamuela at 808-887-6063 or visit http://dlnr.hawaii.gov/recreation.