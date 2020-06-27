High Surf Advisory for South-Facing ShoresJune 27, 2020, 5:15 PM HST (Updated June 27, 2020, 5:15 PM)
3:19 PM Saturday, June 27, 2020: National Weather Service Honolulu
HIGH SURF ADVISORY FOR SOUTH FACING SHORES OF ALL ISLANDS
High surf advisory for south-facing shores in effect from 6 a.m. Sunday to 6 p.m. Monday.
WHAT: Surf 6 to 10 feet.
WHERE: South facing shores of all islands.
WHEN: Building through the day Sunday, peaking Sunday night and continuing through the day Monday.
IMPACTS: Moderate. Expect strong breaking waves, shore break, and strong longshore and rip currents making swimming difficult and dangerous.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS
Beachgoers, swimmers, and surfers should heed all advice given by ocean safety officials and exercise caution.
Boaters should expect recreational surfers and body boarders utilizing harbor channels to access surfing areas.