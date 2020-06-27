3:19 PM Saturday, June 27, 2020: National Weather Service Honolulu

HIGH SURF ADVISORY FOR SOUTH FACING SHORES OF ALL ISLANDS

High surf advisory for south-facing shores in effect from 6 a.m. Sunday to 6 p.m. Monday.

WHAT: Surf 6 to 10 feet.

WHERE: South facing shores of all islands.

WHEN: Building through the day Sunday, peaking Sunday night and continuing through the day Monday.

IMPACTS: Moderate. Expect strong breaking waves, shore break, and strong longshore and rip currents making swimming difficult and dangerous.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS

Beachgoers, swimmers, and surfers should heed all advice given by ocean safety officials and exercise caution.

Boaters should expect recreational surfers and body boarders utilizing harbor channels to access surfing areas.