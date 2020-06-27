Big Island Road Closures: June 27-July 3

The Hawai‘i Department of Transportation announced road and lane closures for the week of June 27 to July 3. Lane closure schedules may change at any time without further notice. All projects are weather permitting.

Daytime roadwork/contraflows will not be operational on July 3 in observance of the Independence Day holiday.

HILO

Closure of single lane at a time on Māmalahoa Highway (Route 11) in both directions between mile markers 6 and 6.5, Li‘ili‘i Street and Shipman Road, in the vicinity of Hilo on Monday, June 29, through Friday, July 3, from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., for construction of a new traffic signal.

Closure of single lane at a time on Hawai‘i Belt Road (Route 19) in both directions between mile markers 3 and 4, on Saturday, June 27, through Friday, July 3, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., for guardrail repairs. Traffic flow in both directions will be maintained through alternating traffic control (contraflow).

Closure of single lane at a time on Hawai‘i Belt Road (Route 19) in both directions between mile markers 3.5 and 8, Mokuhonua Lane and Hanawi Street, on Saturday, June 27, through Friday, July 3, from 8:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., for landscape maintenance. Traffic flow in both directions will be maintained through alternating traffic control (contraflow).

KA‘Ū

Closure of single lane at a time on Māmalahoa Highway (Route 11) in both directions between mile markers 28 and 32, on Monday, June 29, through Friday, July 3, from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m., for paving work. Traffic flow in both directions will be maintained through alternating traffic control (contraflow).

Closure of single lane at a time on Māmalahoa Highway (Route 11) in both directions between mile markers 66 and 69, on Saturday, June 27, through Friday, July 3, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., for landscape maintenance. Traffic flow in both directions will be maintained through alternating traffic control (contraflow).

KONA

Closure of single lane at a time on Māmalahoa Highway (Route 11) in both directions between mile markers 89 and 91, on Saturday, June 27, through Friday, July 3, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., for landscape maintenance. Traffic flow in both directions will be maintained through alternating traffic control (contraflow).

Closure of single lane at a time on Hawaii Belt Road (Route 190) in both directions between mile markers 35 and 39, Onaona Drive and Kopiko Street, on Saturday, June 27, through Friday, July 3, from 8:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., for landscape maintenance. Traffic flow in both directions will be maintained through alternating traffic control (contraflow).

HĀMĀKUA

Closure of single lane at a time on Hawai‘i Belt Road (Route 19) in both directions between mile markers 36 and 38, between Pa‘auilo Makai Road and Kaunanano Road, on Monday, June 29, through Friday, July 3, from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., for guardrail installation. Traffic flow in both directions will be maintained through alternating traffic control (contraflow).

Closure of single lane at a time on Hawai‘i Belt Road (Route 19) in both directions between mile markers 32 and 39, on Saturday, June 27, through Friday, July 3, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., for landscape maintenance. Traffic flow in both directions will be maintained through alternating traffic control (contraflow).

KOHALA

Closure of single lane at a time on Kawaihae Road (Route 19) in both directions between mile markers 64 and 67, on Saturday, June 27, through Friday, July 3, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., for landscape maintenance. Traffic flow in both directions will be maintained through alternating traffic control (contraflow).

NORTH KOHALA

Closure of single lane at a time on Akoni Pule Highway (Route 270) in both directions between Akana Place and Makapala Road, on Monday, June 29, through Friday, July 3, from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., for waterline installation. Traffic flow in both directions will be maintained through alternating traffic control (contraflow).

PUNA (24-HOUR WORK)

Lane-shift on Keaau-Pāhoa Road (Route 130) in both directions between Ilima Street and Ainaloa Boulevard, on Saturday, June 27, through Friday, July 3, over a 24-hour period, for construction of the Ainaloa Roundabout.