June 26, 2020 Weather Forecast

Hilo

Overnight: A 50 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 66. Light north northwest wind. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Friday: A 50 percent chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 83. Light northeast wind increasing to 5 to 9 mph in the afternoon. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Friday Night: Showers likely, mainly after 7pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 66. North wind 3 to 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Kona

Today: A 30 percent chance of showers after noon. Increasing clouds, with a high near 80. West southwest wind 3 to 6 mph. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tonight: Isolated showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 65. Light and variable wind. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Saturday: Scattered showers after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 80. Light and variable wind becoming southwest 5 to 9 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Waimea

Overnight: A 20 percent chance of showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 58. Breezy, with a northeast wind 18 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph.

Friday: A 30 percent chance of showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 79. Breezy, with a northeast wind 18 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Friday Night: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 58. Breezy, with a northeast wind 16 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Kohala

Overnight: A 20 percent chance of showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 53. Windy, with an east wind 22 to 25 mph, with gusts as high as 36 mph.

Friday: A 40 percent chance of showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 65. Breezy, with an east wind 18 to 22 mph, with gusts as high as 31 mph. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Friday Night: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 53. Breezy, with an east wind 16 to 22 mph, with gusts as high as 31 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

South Big Island

Today: A 20 percent chance of showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 85. Windy, with an east northeast wind 22 to 25 mph, with gusts as high as 32 mph.

Tonight: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 74. Windy, with an east northeast wind 16 to 25 mph, with gusts as high as 32 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Saturday: Isolated showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 85. Breezy, with an east wind around 17 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Puna

Overnight: A 50 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 64. North northeast wind around 9 mph. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Friday: Showers likely, mainly before noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 82. North northeast wind 9 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 18 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Friday Night: Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 64. North northwest wind 8 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Waikoloa

Today: A 20 percent chance of showers after noon. Sunny, with a high near 85. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 14 to 21 mph, with gusts as high as 29 mph.

Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a low around 66. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 11 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph.

Saturday: Isolated showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 85. Breezy, with a northeast wind 11 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

