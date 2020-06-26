Camping Reservations Reopen Online

The County of Hawai‘i Department of Parks and Recreation will reopen its online camping reservation system effective at 5 p.m. on Monday, June 29.

In accordance with Mayor’s COVID-19 Emergency Rule No. 9 effective June 26, the following County sites will reopen for camping on the respective dates:

Gilbert Kahele Recreation Area – July 13, 2020

Spencer Park at ‘Ōhai‘ula Beach – July 13, 2020

Kohanaiki Beach Park – July 13, 2020

Laupāhoehoe Pt. Beach Park – Aug. 1, 2020

Kapa‘a Beach Park – Aug. 1, 2020

Māhukona Beach Park – Aug. 1, 2020

Ho‘okena Beach Park – Aug. 1, 2020

Punalu‘u Beach Park – Aug. 1, 2020

Whittington Beach Park – Aug. 1, 2020

All campsites will reopen with reduced maximum numbers of campers allowed.

Emergency Rule No. 9 closes all parks at 7 p.m. nightly to those without valid camping permits. Campers are personally responsible for disinfecting all common contact surfaces they use and must provide their own disinfecting supplies/accessories, and maintain minimum physical separation between all tents (10 feet) and between separate groups of campers (20 feet).

Online camping reservations for all sites (other than Ho‘okena) may be accessed at: https://hawaiicounty.ehawaii.gov/camping/welcome.html.

Online camping reservations for Ho‘okena Beach Park may be accessed at: https://www.hookena.org/camping.html.

Reservations may also be made in person at the Department of Parks and Recreation’s Hilo office (Aupuni Center, 101 Pauahi St, Suite 6) or West Hawai‘i Office (West Hawai‘i Civic Center, Building B, 74-5044 Ane Keohokālole Hwy).

Parks and Recreation said online registration is highly recommended in the interest of minimizing public contact consistent with the State’s “Act with Care” phase of the “State Roadmap to Recovery and Resilience” plan. Persons wishing to register for camping in person are advised to wear a mask and observe physical distancing and other social policies and guidelines while in public settings.

For more information, contact the Department of Parks and Recreation at 808-961-8311.