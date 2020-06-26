Big Island Weekend Road Closures, June 26 to June 28

Lane closure schedules may change at any time without further notice. All projects are weather permitting.

MĀMALAHOA HIGHWAY (ROUTE 11)

KA‘Ū: Closure of single lane at a time on Māmalahoa Highway (Route 11) in both directions between mile markers 66 and 69, on Saturday, June 27, through Friday, July 3, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., for landscape maintenance. Traffic flow in both directions will be maintained through alternating traffic control (contraflow).

KONA: Closure of single lane at a time on Māmalahoa Highway (Route 11) in both directions between mile markers 89 and 91, on Saturday, June 27, through Friday, July 3, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., for landscape maintenance. Traffic flow in both directions will be maintained through alternating traffic control (contraflow).

HAWAI‘I BELT ROAD (ROUTE 19)

HILO: Closure of single lane at a time on Hawai‘i Belt Road (Route 19) in both directions between mile markers 3 and 4, on Saturday, June 27, through Friday, July 3, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., for guardrail repairs. Traffic flow in both directions will be maintained through alternating traffic control (contraflow).

HILO: Closure of single lane at a time on Hawai‘i Belt Road (Route 19) in both directions between mile markers 3.5 and 8, Mokuhonua Lane and Hanawi Street, on Saturday, June 27, through Friday, July 3, from 8:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., for landscape maintenance. Traffic flow in both directions will be maintained through alternating traffic control (contraflow).

HĀMĀKUA: Closure of single lane at a time on Hawai‘i Belt Road (Route 19) in both directions between mile markers 32 and 39, on Saturday, June 27, through Friday, July 3, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., for landscape maintenance. Traffic flow in both directions will be maintained through alternating traffic control (contraflow).

KOHALA: Closure of single lane at a time on Hawai‘i Belt Road (Route 19) in both directions between mile markers 64 and 67, on Saturday, June 27, through Friday, July 3, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., for landscape maintenance. Traffic flow in both directions will be maintained through alternating traffic control (contraflow).

KEA‘AU-PĀHOA ROAD (ROUTE 130)

PUNA (24-HOUR WORK): Lane shift on Kea‘au-Pāhoa Road (Route 130) in both directions between Ilima Street and Ainaloa Boulevard, on Saturday, June 27, through Friday, July 3, over a 24-hour period, for construction of the Ainaloa Roundabout.

HAWAI‘I BELT ROAD (ROUTE 190)

KONA: Closure of single lane at a time on Hawai‘i Belt Road (Route 190) in both directions between mile markers 35 and 39, Onaona Drive and Kopiko Street, on Saturday, June 27, through Friday, July 3, from 8:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., for landscape maintenance. Traffic flow in both directions will be maintained through alternating traffic control (contraflow).