Jury Trials Set to Resume Sept. 1

Circuit Court jury trials are expected to resume on Sept. 1, according to an order issued by Hawai‘i Chief Justice Mark Recktenwald Tuesday.

The resuming of these court proceedings is contingent on further public health or other extraordinary developments that would make doing so imprudent. All jury trials shall comply with social-distancing mandates as ordered by Gov. David Ige and shall be conducted in a manner that ensures the safety of court users.

Judiciary proceedings and trials were postponed in March due to the COVID-19 pandemic. On Tuesday, Recktenwald issued an additional order that extends the postponement of non-urgent court business to July 31 while also increasing the use of remote technology, access to Judiciary facilities, and circuit-specific emergency orders.

“Significant progress continues to be made towards resuming full Judiciary operations while ensuring the safety of court users and Judiciary personnel,” Recktenwald stated in the order. “In-person proceedings are resuming in accordance with social distancing mandates. Remote hearings continue to be conducted in matters in circuit, district, and family courts.”

The chief judges of each circuit are authorized to continue to resume and modify operations as appropriate to meet the judiciary’s obligations to the public while protecting court users.

Grand juries have already resumed in Kaua‘i and Maui Counties. Grand juries on Hawai‘i Island and O‘ahu will resume grand jury proceedings in July.

Copies of all previous orders can be found on the judiciary’s COVID-19 Information page.