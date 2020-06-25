Hawai‘i Police Department is Hiring

Hawai‘i Police Department is recruiting.

Starting June 28, the HPD will be accepting applications for Police Officer I. The application period closes July 7.

Administrative Bureau Capt. Aimee Wana said the department is in the recruitment phase for the 93rd Recruit Class, which is slated to start on August 17. The most recent recruitment is for the 94th Recruit Class which is expected to begin in the first quarter of 2021.

Currently, HPD employs 427 officers and there are 56 sworn vacancies. Wana said three ranking officers have retired since January and the department expects there to be more retirements on the horizon.

The 91st Recruitment Class graduated from classroom training on March 13 and will be released to their district assignment on July 16. The 92nd Recruit Class will complete their classroom training on August 14 and begin their field training with a completion date of December 15.

Between the two classes, 36 officers have joined the force. If the department excluded the number of current recruits going through training, Wana said, the department has 92 vacancies.

Applicants must apply using the County of Hawaiʻi Job Opportunities web page. For more information, visit the Hawaiʻi Police Department’s Police Officer Recruitment page at www.hawaiipolice.com.