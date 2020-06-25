Electric Vehicle Benefits to Sunset This Month

Electric vehicles will no longer be afforded free parking at airports or most state and county lots and meters by the end of this month.

The Hawai‘i Department of Transportation notified the public Thursday that Act 168 Session Laws of Hawai‘i enacted in 2012, which provided free parking stipulations for electric vehicles, will be repealed on June 30.

Electric vehicles have been able to park at airports free of charge since 2012. Electric vehicle owners will be assessed the parking fee at the airports and any other lot or metered area that was previously free beginning 12 a.m. on July 1.

Act 168 also exempted EV’s with electric vehicle license plates from High Occupancy Vehicle lane restrictions, such as the Zipper Lane, even with a single occupant in their vehicle. HDOT Highways Division is working to continue this exemption past the sunset of Act 168 as it is supported by the Federal Highway Administration, the department said in a press release.

To read the Hawai‘i law applying to electric vehicles, click here.