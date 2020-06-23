Free Community Meal Thursday

La‘i‘ōpua 2020 and Ippy’s Hawaiian Barbeque are offering a free meal Thursday.

All are welcome to a menu consisting of roast pork with brown gravy, steamed white rice, and corn. Meals can be picked up beginning at 5 p.m. Thursday at the La‘i‘ōpua Community Center, located at 74-5210 Keanalehu Drive in Kailua-Kona. Pickups will continue until the supply is gone.

Volunteers will deliver meals to car windows, and the public is asked to respect social distancing by remaining in their vehicles. One meal per person seated in each car will be handed out.

Sponsoring the meal is the County of Hawai‘i, the Hawai‘i Community Foundation, the Roberts Foundation, Andrew and Angelique Wilson, the Durban Family, Douglas and Shawn McKenzie, and Alan and Charlotte Waxman.