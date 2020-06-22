HPD Seeks Public Help Locating 17-year-old Runaway

Hawai‘i Police Department seeks the public’s help in locating a 17-year-old runaway.

Quintyn Gonsalves was last seen in the Pāhoa area on June 12. The teen is described as being 5-feet-2-inches tall,120 pounds, with short light brown curly hair, having a fair complexion and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a red flannel jacket, black T-shirt, ripped blue jeans and black and gray checkered shoes.

Police ask anyone who may have information about the whereabouts of Gonsalves to contact Officer James Steffen of the Area I Juvenile Aid Section at 808-961-8810 or via email at [email protected] or contact the police non-emergency line at 808-935-3311.