Abandoned Shed, Vehicle Destroyed in Kea‘au Blaze

No injuries were reported after an abandoned shed and vehicle went up in flames in Kea‘au on Sunday afternoon.

Hawai‘i Fire Department received a report of a structure fire at approximately 3:12 p.m. on the 16-000 block of Kehaulani Street. Upon arrival, crews found an unpermitted shed engulfed in flames up a 600-foot driveway.

“Had multiple reports of black smoke in the area,” officials say.

The shed had collapsed prior HFD’s arrival, officials say. Crews also found an abandoned car, that was also fully involved, and multiple discarded items around the fire scene.

Eight HFD personnel and two volunteer firefighters responded to the fire with six apparatus. Crews employed a defensive attack against the blaze using a 1 3/4 hose line and one one-inch booster line to put out the flames.

No injuries reported.