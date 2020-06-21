Traffic Fatality Reported in Ocean View

A one-vehicle collision in Hawaiian Ocean View Estates has left one person dead.

Hawai‘i Island police reported a traffic incident Sunday morning at the intersection of Ginger Blossom Lane and Coral Parkway in Ocean View. The area is currently closed to traffic in both directions and will be for several hours.

SPONSORED VIDEO

According to police, two people were traveling in a single vehicle when the crash occurred. One of those individuals has been pronounced dead. The status of the other person in the car remains unknown.

This story will be updated as new information becomes available.