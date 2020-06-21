Police Identify Victim in Big Island Traffic Fatality

Police have identified a 31-year-old female who died in a single-vehicle crash Sunday morning in Hawaiian Ocean View Estates.

Angel Nohelani Leialoha Ano, of Pāhoa, died in the early morning hours of Sunday, June 21, at the intersection of Coral Parkway & Ginger Blossom Lane in Hawaiian Ocean View Estates.

According to a report around 4:30 a.m., police determined that a gold 2002 Chrysler PT Cruiser heading west failed to stop at the intersection. The vehicle then drove through the intersection and into a lava field, where it overturned. Leialoha was transported to Kona Community Hospital (KCH) where she was later pronounced dead at 1:45 p.m.

The driver of the Chrysler PT Cruiser, a 38-year-old male from Kailua-Kona, was taken to KCH for treatment. The driver remains at the KCH and is listed in stable condition.

Both the driver and passenger of the vehicle were not wearing their seatbelts at the time of the crash, police said. An autopsy has been ordered to determine the exact cause of death.

The Area II Traffic Enforcement Unit has initiated a Manslaughter investigation and is asking for anyone who may have witnessed the accident to contact Officer Kelsey Kobayashi at 808-326-4646 ext. 229 or email at [email protected]. Tipsters who prefer to remain anonymous may call Crime Stoppers at 808-961-8300 in Hilo.

This is the 10th traffic fatality this year compared to 13 at this time last year.