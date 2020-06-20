HPD On Scene of an Apparent Homicide at a Pāhoa Home

Hawai‘i Police are investigating an apparent homicide at a Pāhoa residence this morning, authorities confirmed this afternoon.

Hawai‘i Police detectives are still on scene in the Hawaiian Beaches area. Officials say the incident involved a possible landlord or tenant.

According to a news report from Hawai‘i News Now, a neighbor, who knows the residents at the home, said a violent altercation broke out, possibly involving the homeowner.

According to the report, officers are on scene at a home on Opae Street and a suspect was taken into custody at a different location.

“One of the witnesses was able to escape and eventually call for help,” HNN’s report states. “The witness reported the suspect was allegedly beating the victim with a baseball bat.”

This is a developing story. More information will be provided as it becomes available.