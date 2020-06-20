Big Island Road Closures, June 20 to June 26

Lane closure schedules may change at any time without further notice. All projects are weather permitting.

MAMALAHOA HIGHWAY (ROUTE 11)

HILO

Closure of single lane at a time on Mamalahoa Highway (Route 11) in both directions between mile markers 6 and 6.5, Liilii Street and Shipman Road, in the vicinity of Hilo on Monday, June 22, through Friday, June 26, from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., for construction of a new traffic signal.

KAU

Closure of single lane at a time on Mamalahoa Highway (Route 11) in both directions between mile markers 28 and 32, on Monday, June 22, through Friday, June 26, from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m., for paving work. Traffic flow in both directions will be maintained through alternating traffic control (contraflow).

Closure of single lane at a time on Mamalahoa Highway (Route 11) in both directions between mile markers 60 and 66, on Saturday, June 20, through Friday, June 26, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., for landscape maintenance. Traffic flow in both

HAWAII BELT ROAD (ROUTE 19)

HAMAKUA

Closure of single lane at a time on Hawaii Belt Road (Route 19) in both directions between mile markers 23 and 27, Kapehu Road and Jardine Road, on Saturday, June 20, through Friday, June 26, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., for landscape maintenance. Traffic flow in both directions will be maintained through alternating traffic control (contraflow).

Closure of single lane at a time on Hawaii Belt Road (Route 19) in both directions between mile markers 36 and 38, between Paauilo Makai Road and Kaunanano Road, on Monday, June 22, through Friday, June 26, from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., for guardrail installation. Traffic flow in both directions will be maintained through alternating traffic control (contraflow).

Closure of single lane at a time on Hawaii Belt Road (Route 19) in both directions between mile markers 36 and 39, on Saturday, June 20, through Friday, June 26, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., for landscape maintenance. Traffic flow in both directions will be maintained through alternating traffic control (contraflow).

KAWAIHAE ROAD (ROUTE 19)

SOUTH KOHALA

Closure of single lane at a time on Kawaihae Road (Route 19) in both directions between mile markers 62 and 67, on Saturday, June 20, through Friday, June 26, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., for landscape maintenance. Traffic flow in both directions will be maintained through alternating traffic control (contraflow).

QUEEN KAAHUMANU HIGHWAY (ROUTE 19)

KONA

Closure of single lane at a time on Queen Kaahumanu Highway (Route 19) in both directions between mile markers 92 and 96, on Saturday, June 20, through Friday, June 26, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., for storm drain inspection and cleaning. Traffic flow in both directions will be maintained through alternating traffic control (contraflow).

KEAAU-PAHOA ROAD (ROUTE 130)

PUNA (24-HOUR WORK)

Lane shift on Keaau-Pahoa Road (Route 130) in both directions between Ilima Street and Ainaloa Boulevard, on Saturday, June 20, through Friday, June 26, over a 24-hour period, for construction of the Ainaloa Roundabout.

PUNA

Single lane closure on Keaau-Pahoa Road (Route 130) in both directions between mile markers 0 and 4, on Saturday, June 20, through Friday, June 26, from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m., for landscape maintenance.

DANIEL K. INOUYE HIGHWAY (ROUTE 200)

HAMAKUA

Lane closure on Daniel K. Inouye Highway (Route 200) in both directions between mile markers 29 and 35, on Saturday, June 20, through Friday, June 26, from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m., for landscape maintenance. Traffic flow in both directions will be maintained through alternating traffic control (contraflow)..

AKONI PULE HIGHWAY (ROUTE 270)

NORTH KOHALA

Closure of single lane at a time on Akoni Pule Highway (Route 270) in both directions between Akana Place and Makapala Road, on Monday, June 22, through Friday, June 26, from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., for waterline installation. Traffic flow in both directions will be maintained through alternating traffic control (contraflow).