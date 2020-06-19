Crews Safely Detonate Dynamite Found in South Kona

Crews safely and successfully detonated dynamite found in a barn in South Kona.

The Honaunau family found the explosives during the stay-at-home order for COVID-19. Hawai‘i Police Department’s Area II Assistant Chief Robert Wagner said the dynamite belonged to a relative who had passed away.

SPONSORED VIDEO

On Thursday, the US Army EOD responded to the property, located off the highway, by Bruner Road, and performed a controlled detonation.

Wagner said the EOD team took the dynamite to an area behind the house and blew it up.

“Dynamite (was) unstable so they could not remove it, had to blow it up in place,” Wagner stated.