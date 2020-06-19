Big Island Weekend Lane Closures, June 19 to June 21

Lane closure schedules may change at any time without further notice. All projects are weather permitting.

MĀMALAHOA HIGHWAY (ROUTE 11)

KA‘Ū: Closure of single lane at a time on Māmalahoa Highway (Route 11) in both directions between mile markers 60 and 66 on Saturday, June 20 through Friday, June 26 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. for landscape maintenance. Traffic flow in both directions will be maintained through alternating traffic control (contraflow).

HAWAI‘I BELT ROAD (ROUTE 19)

SPONSORED VIDEO

HĀMAKUA: Closure of single lane at a time on Hawai‘i Belt Road (Route 19) in both directions between mile markers 23 and 27, Kapehu Road and Jardine Road, on Saturday, June 20 through Friday, June 26 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. for landscape maintenance. Traffic flow in both directions will be maintained through alternating traffic control (contraflow).

HĀMAKUA: Closure of single lane at a time on Hawaii Belt Road (Route 19) in both directions between mile markers 36 and 39 on Saturday, June 20 through Friday, June 26 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. for landscape maintenance. Traffic flow in both directions will be maintained through alternating traffic control (contraflow).

KAWAIHAE ROAD (ROUTE 19)

SOUTH KOHALA: Closure of single lane at a time on Kawaihae Road (Route 19) in both directions between mile markers 62 and 67 on Saturday, June 20 through Friday, June 26 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. for landscape maintenance. Traffic flow in both directions will be maintained through alternating traffic control (contraflow).

QUEEN KA‘AHUMANU HIGHWAY (ROUTE 19)

KONA: Closure of single lane at a time on Queen Ka‘ahumanu Highway (Route 19) in both directions between mile markers 92 and 96 on Saturday, June 20 through Friday, June 26 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. for storm drain inspection and cleaning. Traffic flow in both directions will be maintained through alternating traffic control (contraflow).

KEA‘AU-PĀHOA ROAD (ROUTE 130)

PUNA (24-HOUR WORK): Lane shift on Kea‘au-Pāhoa Road (Route 130) in both directions between Ilima Street and Ainaloa Boulevard on Saturday, June 20 through Friday, June 26, over a 24-hour period, for construction of the Ainaloa Roundabout.

PUNA: Single-lane closure on Kea‘au-Pāhoa Road (Route 130) in both directions between mile markers 0 and 4 on Saturday, June 20 through Friday, June 26 from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. for landscape maintenance.

DANIEL K. INOUYE HIGHWAY (ROUTE 200)

HĀMĀKUA: Lane closure on Daniel K. Inouye Highway (Route 200) in both directions between mile markers 29 and 35 on Saturday, June 20 through Friday, June 26 from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. for landscape maintenance. Traffic flow in both directions will be maintained through alternating traffic control (contraflow).