US Post Office at Hilo Airport has Reopened

By Big Island Now
June 18, 2020, 8:49 AM HST (Updated June 18, 2020, 9:16 AM)
×

The US Post Office located at the Hilo International Airport has reopened after a temporary closure this morning due to a potential gas leak at the facility.

About 30 minutes ago, Hawai‘i Department of Transportation made a Facebook post reporting the closure and state firefighters stationed at the airport were on scene as a precaution.

More information will be provided as it becomes available.

SPONSORED VIDEO

#ITO update: The US Post Office location at the Hilo International Airport has reopened. All operations are normal.

Posted by Hawaii Department of Transportation on Thursday, June 18, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

Print

Share this Article

You Might Also Like

Get Weekly Updates

Get a quick summary of what's happening on Hawaii with our weekly email of news highlights:

ARTICLE COMMENTS ( 0 )
View Comments