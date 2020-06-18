US Post Office at Hilo Airport has Reopened

US Post Office at Hilo Airport has ReopenedJune 18, 2020, 8:49 AM HST (Updated June 18, 2020, 9:16 AM)
The US Post Office located at the Hilo International Airport has reopened after a temporary closure this morning due to a potential gas leak at the facility.
About 30 minutes ago, Hawai‘i Department of Transportation made a Facebook post reporting the closure and state firefighters stationed at the airport were on scene as a precaution.
More information will be provided as it becomes available.
#ITO update: The US Post Office location at the Hilo International Airport has reopened. All operations are normal.
Posted by Hawaii Department of Transportation on Thursday, June 18, 2020