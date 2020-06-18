Police Seek Public’s Help in Locating Wanted Man

Hawaiʻi Police Department is seeking the public’s help in locating Bruno Facchini, 36, who is wanted for an outstanding bench warrant.

Facchini is described as being is approximately 5-feet-9 inches, approximately 205 pounds, with black hair, and brown eyes.

Anyone with information about Facchini’s whereabouts is asked to contact Detective Frank Mohica at 808-961-2375, or via email at [email protected] or the police department’s non-emergency number at 808-935-3311.

Tipsters who prefer to remain anonymous may call the island-wide Crime Stoppers number at 808-961-8300 and may be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000.