Package with ‘Pungent Odor’ Temporarily Closed Hilo Airport’s Post Office

The US Post Office at Hilo International Airport has reopened after being temporarily shut down due to a potential gas leak.

Hawai‘i Fire Department received a call about a hazmat situation at the post office at 7:40 a.m. Upon arrival personnel at the office had already evacuated and a strong odor was coming from the rear of the building.

SPONSORED VIDEO

According to Hawai‘i Fire officials, there was a package with a “pungent odor” found and removed to the outside loading area. The hazmat team conducted secondary and third sweeps of building and came back revealing no other obvious findings.

After consulting with the postmaster, the package was placed into isolation per USPS protocol and in their custody with USPS response team.

The post office has reopened.