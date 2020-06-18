Big Island Active Cases of COVID-19 Remain at 2

The number of active COVID-19 cases for the Big Island is two, according to Hawai‘i County Civil Defense.

Both cases are identified as travel-related and are in isolation under monitoring by the state’s Department of Health. Based on DOH virus mapping, one case is in East Hawai‘i while the other has been identified in Ocean View.

An ‘ohana food service is scheduled Thursday in North Kona at the Old Kona Airport. The distribution will begin at 10 a.m. Hawai‘i Food Basket and its contributors are providing this service to those in need. The Hawai‘i National Guard and County Task Force are assisting.