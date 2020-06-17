Public Asked to Keep Lookout for Runaway Teen

Authorities are seeking the public’s help in locating a 15-year-old boy who as been reported as a runaway.

Keith Fukunaga was last seen in the Kurtistown area on May 3. He is described as being of Asian ancestry, 5-feet-6-inches tall, 135 pounds, with short brown hair, medium complexion and brown eyes. He may be in the Hawaiian Paradise Park area.

Hawai‘i Police ask anyone who may have information about the whereabouts of Fukunaga to contact Officer James Steffen of the Area I Juvenile Aid Section at 808-961-8810 or via email at [email protected], or contact the Police Department’s non-emergency line at 808-935-3311.

Tipsters who prefer to remain anonymous may call the island-wide Crime Stoppers number at 808-961-8300 and may be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000.