Police Seek Public’s Help in Finding Wanted Man

Hawai‘i Police Department is seeking the public’s help in locating a man wanted for questioning in multiple traffic crimes.

Irvin Arges, 37, is known to frequent the Hilo and Puna Districts. He is described as being 5-feet 7-inches, approximately 155 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is encouraged to contact the police non-emergency number at 808-935-3311 or Traffic Enforcement Unit Officer Clifford Antonio at 808-961-2391.

Tipsters who prefer to remain anonymous may call the island-wide Crime Stoppers number at 808-961-8300 and may be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000.