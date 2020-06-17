Libraries to Provide Access to Computers by Reservation

The Hawai‘i State Public Library System (HSPLS) will now offer access to public computers by reservation at all library branches, starting today.

Computer access is not available at the Hawai‘i State Library, Liliha, McCully-Moi‘ilil‘i locations at this time.

Re-opening access to public computers is part of HSPLS’ phased reopening of library services as Hawai‘i begins to get back to business amid the ongoing threat of COVID-19. Library buildings will only be open for library patrons with computer reservations as new protocols are implemented to ensure spaces are safe and healthy for everyone.

In an effort to meet the computer needs of as many library patrons as possible, meet social distancing guidelines, and ensure proper cleaning protocols are performed, HSPLS will be using a public computer reservation system:

Library patrons may reserve one 60-minute computer session per day using the library’s computer reservation system on the HSPLS website (librarieshawaii.org) or by calling the library branch they would like to visit.

Unreserved appointment times will be offered for walk-ups on a first-come, first-served basis.

Library patrons are limited to a total of no more than two sessions per day.

All library patrons entering the building will be required to follow basic health protocols including wearing a face covering, which covers their nose and mouth while visiting the library. The equipment and high touch areas will be cleaned after each computer session is completed.

Library Take Out services will continue to be offered at all locations except for the Liliha and McCully-Moiliili libraries. No book donations will be accepted at this time.

For more information, visit librarieshawaii.org.