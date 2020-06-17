HPD Arrests 23 For DUI Offenses

Hawai`i Island police arrested 23 motorists for driving under the influence of an intoxicant during the week of June 8 through June 14, 2020. Four of the drivers were involved in a traffic accident. None of the drivers were under the age of 21.

So far this year, there have been 390 DUI arrests compared with 524 during the same period last year a decrease of 25.6%.

DUI Arrests by District District Weekly Total Year to Date Hāmākua 0 4 North Hilo 0 1 South Hilo 8 103 Puna 3 85 Ka’u 0 6 Kona 11 155 South Kohala 1 28 North Kohala 0 8 Island Total 23 390

There have been 366 major accidents so far this year compared with 417 during the same period last year, a decrease of 12.2%.

To date, there have been nine fatal crashes resulting in nine fatalities compared with 10 fatal crashes resulting in 10 fatalities for the same time last year. This represents a decrease of 10% for fatal crashes and 10% for fatalities.

DUI roadblocks and patrols will continue islandwide.