HPD Arrests 23 For DUI Offenses

By Big Island Now
June 17, 2020, 4:08 PM HST (Updated June 17, 2020, 4:08 PM)
×

Hawai`i Island police arrested 23 motorists for driving under the influence of an intoxicant during the week of June 8 through June 14, 2020. Four of the drivers were involved in a traffic accident. None of the drivers were under the age of 21.

So far this year, there have been 390 DUI arrests compared with 524 during the same period last year a decrease of 25.6%.

DUI Arrests by District
DistrictWeekly Total Year to Date
Hāmākua04
North Hilo01
South Hilo8103
Puna385
Ka’u06
Kona11155
South Kohala128
North Kohala08
Island Total23390
SPONSORED VIDEO

There have been 366 major accidents so far this year compared with 417 during the same period last year, a decrease of 12.2%.

To date, there have been nine fatal crashes resulting in nine fatalities compared with 10 fatal crashes resulting in 10 fatalities for the same time last year. This represents a decrease of 10% for fatal crashes and 10% for fatalities.

DUI roadblocks and patrols will continue islandwide.

ADVERTISEMENT

Print

Share this Article

You Might Also Like

Get Weekly Updates

Get a quick summary of what's happening on Hawaii with our weekly email of news highlights:

ARTICLE COMMENTS ( 0 )
View Comments